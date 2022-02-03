IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Now Playing

Nightly News

Scaled-down Olympic torch relay ahead of Beijing Olympics kickoff

01:30

A few days before the Opening Ceremony, the Olympic torch relay began. It was significantly shortened and scaled back due to Covid concerns. All athletes are following strict health protocols, including daily PCR tests, and there have been outbreaks among some groups.Feb. 3, 2022

  Now Playing

