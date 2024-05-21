Scarlett Johansson accuses OpenAI of creating a voice similar to hers without permission

Actress Scarlett Johansson says tech company OpenAI has created a robot voice far too close to her own without permission. Johansson says one of the voices on OpenAI's new chatbot is "eerily similar" to her own. OpenAI's co-founder says the company has paused the use of the voice but denies copying Johansson's. NBC News' Liz Kreutz reports.May 21, 2024