IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
School athletic director arrested for allegedly using A.I. to impersonate voice of principal
April 25, 202401:39

  • Former National Enquirer publisher on stand for third day in Trump hush money trial

    02:29

  • New York appeals court overturns Weinstein rape conviction

    02:33

  • New protests and arrests at colleges nationwide

    02:35

  • Family of American hostage reacts to seeing son in Hamas video

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    School athletic director arrested for allegedly using A.I. to impersonate voice of principal

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Pace of economic growth slows as inflation remains stubborn

    01:36

  • Supreme Court hears arguments in Trump immunity case

    03:05

  • Hamas releases video of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin

    01:47

  • Insurers scale back coverage for drugs used for weight loss

    02:44

  • Biden signs foreign aid bill to provide new funding to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

    01:35

  • New pro-Palestinian protests on campuses across the country

    03:28

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on highly restrictive Idaho abortion law

    03:49

  • Biden Administration announces new rules to speed refunds for passengers whose flights are disrupted

    01:34

  • Heartbreak and hope as Gaza baby is delivered

    01:39

  • Tennessee lawmakers approve bill that would allow teachers to carry guns in school

    01:26

  • Campus protests spread around the country

    02:44

  • FBI director warns of TikTok's danger

    04:42

  • Senate poised to vote on potential TikTok ban

    02:04

  • Former National Enquirer publisher testifies about how he helped Trump

    02:32

Nightly News

School athletic director arrested for allegedly using A.I. to impersonate voice of principal

01:39

Police in a Baltimore suburb say a high school athletic director used artificial intelligence to make a fake recording of the school principal to retaliate against him. Police said the recording included racist and antisemitic statements. NBC News' Blayne Alexander reports.April 25, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Former National Enquirer publisher on stand for third day in Trump hush money trial

    02:29

  • New York appeals court overturns Weinstein rape conviction

    02:33

  • New protests and arrests at colleges nationwide

    02:35

  • Family of American hostage reacts to seeing son in Hamas video

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    School athletic director arrested for allegedly using A.I. to impersonate voice of principal

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Pace of economic growth slows as inflation remains stubborn

    01:36
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All