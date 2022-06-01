School Police Chief Pete Arredondo makes first public comments in nearly a week

Newly obtained video shows the moments the attack at Robb Elementary unfolded. This comes as mixed messages now raise new questions about the shooting. Texas DPS says School Police Chief Pete Arredondo has not responded to Texas Rangers for a follow-up interview, but this morning, he told CNN he was on the phone with Texas DPS every day. The Uvalde mayor confirmed Arredondo was among several people privately sworn in to the city council last night.June 1, 2022