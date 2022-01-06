Schools see jump in disruptions in first week after the holidays
The pandemic is straining school systems to their limits, with rapid tests hard to find and PCR results delayed. Teachers and staff are out sick in record numbers as many schools are making a concerted effort to keep children in classrooms.Jan. 6, 2022
