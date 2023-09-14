IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Scientific study reveals more about life after death

Scientific study reveals more about life after death

A new scientific study published today found that some people who went into cardiac arrest were brought back to life and had a recollection of dying. NBC News’ Anne Thompson spoke with the lead author of the study about the findings.Sept. 14, 2023

