Nightly News

Scott Peterson resentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant wife

01:23

After nearly 20 years on death row, Scott Peterson was resentenced to life without parole for the murder of his wife Laci and their unborn baby, Connor. Peterson was moved off of death row following a California Supreme Court decision overturning his death sentence, citing “significant errors in jury selection.”Dec. 9, 2021

