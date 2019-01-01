Nightly News

Search for answers after 22-year-old killed by escaped lion

01:17

Investigators are searching for answers after a lion escaped its enclosure at a North Carolina animal sanctuary and killed 22-year-old Alex Black, an intern at the Conservator’s Center.Jan. 1, 2019

