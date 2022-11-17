IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Search for remains of Native American students underway a century later

    03:48
  • UP NEXT

    Young people at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices

    01:34

  • NASA successfully launches rocket in Artemis I mission to moon

    01:45

  • Families of University of Idaho victims frustrated as questions remain unanswered

    01:44

  • Artemis I makes history as U.S. begins return to the moon

    01:32

  • Deadly border explosion likely Ukrainian air defense misfire, Poland’s president says

    02:17

  • GOP projected to win House

    03:29

  • Taylor Swift tour frenzy fuels frustration at Ticketmaster

    01:49

  • University of Virginia football coach speaks out after shooting

    02:21

  • Poland investigating deadly explosion along Ukraine border

    02:35

  • 4 University of Idaho students murdered in home

    01:28

  • Father-daughter duo take flight as co-pilots

    01:41

  • RSV surge filling pediatric hospital beds across the country

    01:48

  • GOP eyes House majority, Trump expected to announce 2024 bid

    03:02

  • Warplane collision at Dallas airshow leaves six dead

    01:29

  • Artist transforms potholes into mosaic pieces

    01:30

  • Hunger crisis in Kenya growing more severe

    02:13

  • Zelenskyy visits liberated city of Kherson

    01:53

  • Biden, Xi meet for three hours amid rising tensions

    01:39

  • House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win

    01:50

Nightly News

Search for remains of Native American students underway a century later

03:48

In South Dakota, a search for the remains of Indigenous children who may be hidden in the basement of Red Cloud Indian School is underway – part of an effort to confront America's disturbing history involving Native American boarding schools. NBC News’ Cynthia McFadden reports on the first public excavation of its kind in the country.Nov. 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Search for remains of Native American students underway a century later

    03:48
  • UP NEXT

    Young people at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices

    01:34

  • NASA successfully launches rocket in Artemis I mission to moon

    01:45

  • Families of University of Idaho victims frustrated as questions remain unanswered

    01:44

  • Artemis I makes history as U.S. begins return to the moon

    01:32

  • Deadly border explosion likely Ukrainian air defense misfire, Poland’s president says

    02:17

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All