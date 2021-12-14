Search for survivors underway after deadly tornado outbreak
More than 100 people are unaccounted for in Kentucky alone after tornadoes tore through several states over the weekend. The strongest tornado ripped across at least 130 miles, hitting Mayfield, Kentucky the hardest. Lester Holt hears from survivors and speaks with Jeremy Creason, the city’s fire chief and EMS director, about rescue efforts.Dec. 14, 2021
