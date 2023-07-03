IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Search for suspects intensifying after shooting in Baltimore kills two

01:27

The search for suspects involved in a Baltimore shooting is intensifying after gunfire erupted at an annual block party this weekend. Two people were killed and 28 others were injured, according to police. NBC News’ George Solis has the latest updates.July 3, 2023

