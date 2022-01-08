Second tennis player detained in Australia over vaccine requirement
Tennis star Novak Djokovic and Czech player Renata Voracova were both detained by the Australian Border Force for failing to comply with the country’s vaccination requirement. Protesters are demanding Djokovic’s release, who is going to court in hopes of competing in the Australian Open.Jan. 8, 2022
