Secret Service erased texts from Jan. 6, Homeland Security inspector general says

The Homeland Security inspector general said that the Secret Service erased many agent text messages from January 6th and from the day before, as part of a program to upgrade cell phones. The inspector general sent a letter to Congress saying the messages were erased after his office asked for records of electronic communications. Officials and agents say Secret Service policy forbids communicating by government text, therefore, there won’t be much to find anyway. However, with the records gone, that will be difficult to confirm.July 15, 2022