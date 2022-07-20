IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Secret Service may have broken the law, says Jan. 6 committee

    01:03
    Biden takes new actions on climate change without declaring emergency

    01:20

  • Ukraine’s first lady: War changed her son’s dream to becoming a soldier

    00:51

  • U.K. blasted with record-shattering heat wave

    01:39

  • Nonprofit helping deaf Ukrainian refugees during Russia’s invasion

    01:40

  • Inside United's pilot training program as shortage shakes travel industry

    02:16

  • Netflix loses nearly a million subscribers last quarter

    01:34

  • Uvalde school board blasted by parents, students in meeting last night

    01:50

  • Former Trump aide Steve Bannon on trial for contempt of Congress

    02:00

  • U.S. intelligence reveals Russia planning to annex captured Ukraine territory

    01:21

  • Estimated record-breaking heat wave sweeping the U.S.

    02:15

  • 22-year-old hailed a hero after killing a gunman in Indiana mall

    01:39

  • Inside a Baltimore trauma center as nation faces gun violence epidemic

    02:13

  • New bodycam footage from Uvalde school shooting highlights police failures

    03:04

Nightly News

Secret Service may have broken the law, says Jan. 6 committee

01:03

The House January 6th committee is now suggesting that the Secret Service may have violated the Federal Records Act, after the agency said that texts the Jan. 6 committee requested had been deleted. The committee’s criticism comes after receiving just one text message that they requested related to January 6th.July 20, 2022

