Secretary of state races in the spotlight as false election theories take root in U.S.

NBC News’ most recent polling suggests about 38 percent of voters across the country still believe the 2020 election was stolen, despite audits in 39 states and confirmation from more than 60 courts. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who is running for reelection, tells NBC News’ Cynthia McFadden that former President Trump suggested she should be arrested for treason and potentially executed. A spokesman for former President Trump says that claim is not true. Benson’s opponent, Kristina Karamo, was endorsed by Trump and has said Benson “should go to jail.”May 19, 2022