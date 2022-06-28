Secretary Pete Buttigieg addresses chaos in travel industry

NBC News’ Lester Holt spoke to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in an exclusive interview about the challenges the travel industry is facing. High demand, unpredictable weather, and pilot shortages have caused over 20,000 cancellations and 173,000 delays since memorial day. Secretary Buttigieg said that while some of these issues are “long term,” others, such as a realistic schedule, should be delivered right away.June 28, 2022