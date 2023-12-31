IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Security measures ramping up in Times Square ahead of New Year’s Eve

01:56

Security measures are ramping up in New York City’s Times Square ahead of New Year’s Eve, with Gov. Kathy Hochul tasking multiple agencies with keeping the millions of people expected to flood the streets of the city safe. NBC News’ George Solis has the details.Dec. 31, 2023

