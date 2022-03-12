IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Self-driving 18-wheelers take to the road

02:28

As self-driving cars continue to become more popular, automated 18-wheelers are now being tested with safety drivers in Arizona. Companies hope that these new trucks will limit the number of crashes on the road, as well as address the driver shortage the U.S. faces.March 12, 2022

