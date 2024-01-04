Seminary students in Israel drafted into IDF units amid Israel-Hamas war

- Now Playing
Seminary students in Israel drafted into IDF units amid Israel-Hamas war02:24
- UP NEXT
Doctors concerned over rising rate of the flu in parts of U.S.01:54
In-depth look at the front lines of the southern border crisis02:47
Imam shot and killed outside New Jersey mosque, manhunt underway for gunman02:03
Japan Coast Guard plane did not have permission to take off, air control transcript says01:52
At least 95 dead in Iran after explosions during memorial ceremony for Qassem Soleimani03:16
Harvard President Claudine Gay announces resignation02:17
Winning Powerball ticket worth $842.4 million sold in Michigan01:35
Student found safe after being victim of suspected cyber kidnapping scam, police say01:57
Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaking out after release from prison02:25
Police say driver likely intentionally targeted crowd in deadly crash outside concert01:41
Top Hamas leader killed in Beirut strike01:53
Rescue crews in Japan looking for survivors after deadly 7.6 magnitude earthquake01:59
Two planes collide in deadly crash on runway in Japan03:31
What new laws are in effect in 202401:42
Inside the U.S. Coast Guard patrols off Peru in mission to stop overfishing03:01
December marked all-time high in border crossings02:04
10-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting of 10-year-old boy01:53
Israel pulling troops out of Gaza to pace itself for long-haul conflict01:31
- Now Playing
Seminary students in Israel drafted into IDF units amid Israel-Hamas war02:24
- UP NEXT
Doctors concerned over rising rate of the flu in parts of U.S.01:54
In-depth look at the front lines of the southern border crisis02:47
Imam shot and killed outside New Jersey mosque, manhunt underway for gunman02:03
Japan Coast Guard plane did not have permission to take off, air control transcript says01:52
At least 95 dead in Iran after explosions during memorial ceremony for Qassem Soleimani03:16
Play All