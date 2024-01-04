IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Seminary students in Israel drafted into IDF units amid Israel-Hamas war

Seminary students in Israel drafted into IDF units amid Israel-Hamas war

At one yeshiva in Israel’s Negev Desert, 95 percent of the students are drafted into combat units. Eight students have been killed since the Israel-Hamas war began. NBC News’ Josh Lederman visited the yeshiva.Jan. 4, 2024

    Seminary students in Israel drafted into IDF units amid Israel-Hamas war

