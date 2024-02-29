IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Mitch McConnell announces he'll step down as Senate Republican leader
Sen. Mitch McConnell announces he'll step down as Senate Republican leader

Sen. Mitch McConnell said it was "time for the next generation of leadership" in the Senate, announcing that he'll step down from the leadership role after the November election, but will remain in the Senate. NBC News' Garrett Haake reports.Feb. 29, 2024

