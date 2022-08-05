IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Sen. Sinema signs off on inflation reduction act

00:45

Senator Kyrsten Sinema signed off on Democratic legislation that would provide new spending to mitigate climate change and extend health care access while taxing corporations. She agreed to the bill upon removing a provision that would’ve closed the carried interest loophole, which benefits wealthy hedge fund managers, and adding to the bill billions in drought relief funds.Aug. 5, 2022

