IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. fans celebrating Messi’s Miami debut

    01:34

  • Senator Schumer pushes to declassify UFO documents

    01:12

  • GOP presidential candidates in Iowa six months ahead of first caucus

    01:44

  • Record heat continues to scorch millions from South Florida to Pacific Northwest

    02:49
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Tuberville blocking military nominations over Pentagon reproductive care policy

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Suspect in Gilgo Beach murders arrested a decade later

    02:20

  • AI could help reduce fentanyl shipped into U.S., DHS says

    01:41

  • AI helping airlines forecast weather to reduce flight delays

    01:55

  • Biden says Putin ‘already lost’ war in Ukraine, slams senator for ‘jeopardizing’ national security

    01:54

  • Secret Service finds no suspect in White House cocaine case

    01:38

  • Iowa passes bill banning abortions after ‘cardiac activity’ is detected

    01:36

  • Inflation slows to yearly rate of three percent

    01:47

  • U.S. conducting massive military exercise in Pacific as tensions with China heighten

    02:00

  • Tennessee surgeon shot to death by patient

    01:33

  • Biden insists NATO is ‘more united than ever’ as divisions remain over Ukraine joining

    01:59

  • Unrelenting heat wave impacting 80 million from California to South Florida

    02:16

  • Northwestern head football coach fired following team hazing investigation

    01:42

  • Seven locally transmitted malaria cases found in Florida and Texas

    01:44

  • Southern California landslide prompts evacuation of a dozen homes

    01:49

  • Brutal heat wave causing hot spots across the country to become even warmer

    01:28

Nightly News

Sen. Tuberville blocking military nominations over Pentagon reproductive care policy

02:14

The U.S. military is in limbo as 265 key military nominations remain unconfirmed and unable to get a vote in the Senate. Alabama Sen. Tuberville is staging a one-man blockade over the Pentagon’s policy on reproductive care. NBC News’ Kristen Welker reports more on the culture war playing out in Washington, D.C.July 14, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • U.S. fans celebrating Messi’s Miami debut

    01:34

  • Senator Schumer pushes to declassify UFO documents

    01:12

  • GOP presidential candidates in Iowa six months ahead of first caucus

    01:44

  • Record heat continues to scorch millions from South Florida to Pacific Northwest

    02:49
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Tuberville blocking military nominations over Pentagon reproductive care policy

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Suspect in Gilgo Beach murders arrested a decade later

    02:20
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All