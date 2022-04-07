IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Senate confirms Jackson to Supreme Court in historic vote

Nightly News

Senate confirms Jackson to Supreme Court in historic vote

01:59

A 53-47 Senate vote secured Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic place as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. For the first time, the court will include two Black justices and four women.April 7, 2022

    Senate confirms Jackson to Supreme Court in historic vote

