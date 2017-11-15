Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Senate Considering Limiting Trump’s Power to Launch Nuclear Strike

 

For the first time in 40 years, the Senate is considering whether to limit the President’s unchecked powers to launch a nuclear strike amidst concerns about rising tensions with North Korea.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

An East Coast Island Is Sinking and Climate Change Is to Blame

This Island Hamlet Could Be Wiped Out by Climate Change

SPECIAL REPORT
UCLA Basketball Players Arrested in China Return Home

UCLA Basketball Players Arrested in China Return Home

World
Actress Files Sexual Battery Suit Against Harvey Weinstein

Actress Files Sexual Battery Suit Against Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein Scandal
Revenge! N.J Politician Unseated by Woman He Inspired to Run With Sexist Facebook Comments

Revenge! Pol Unseated by Woman He Angered With Sexist FB Comments

U.S. news
California Gunman Kills Four in Shooting Rampage
Video

California Gunman Kills Four in Shooting Rampage

U.S. news

World News

Devastating Earthquake Near Iran-Iraq Border Scars Survivors

Residents Scarred by Devastating Earthquake Near Iran-Iraq Border

World
Russia Accused of Meddling in British Elections
Video

Russia Accused of Meddling in British Elections

Europe

Zimbabwe Army Controls Broadcaster, Says Mugabe Is Safe

World
UCLA Basketball Players Arrested in China Return Home

UCLA Basketball Players Arrested in China Return Home

World
Australians Support Same-Sex Marriage in Survey, Paving Way for Legislation

Australians Support Same-Sex Marriage in Survey

OUT News
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

New Blood Pressure Guidelines Mean Yours Might Be Too High Now

New Blood Pressure Guidelines Mean Yours Might Be Too High Now

Health news
Witness: Navy SEAL Said He 'Choked' Green Beret Who Died

Witness: Navy SEAL Said He 'Choked' Green Beret Who Died

Africa
Breast Cancer May Return Even 20 Years Later, Study Finds

Breast Cancer May Return Even 20 Years Later

Health news

advertisement