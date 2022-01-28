Senate Democrats eager to begin Supreme Court confirmation process
01:25
So far, each of President Biden’s 42 judicial nominees has received the unanimous support of Senate Democrats. The nominee will be the first to have to make their way through an evenly divided Senate. Jan. 28, 2022
Biden honors Supreme Court Justice Breyer, vows to nominate Black woman
02:12
Now Playing
Senate Democrats eager to begin Supreme Court confirmation process
01:25
UP NEXT
Biden holds critical call with Ukraine president as Russia tension escalates
01:46
Covid vaccine mandate for health care workers takes effect amid staff shortage
01:45
United Airlines opens flight academy to address pilot shortage
01:58
Holocaust Remembrance Day recognized amid era of misinformation