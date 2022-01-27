Senate Democrats hope to move fast with Biden’s Supreme Court pick
Battle lines are already being drawn over President Biden’s eventual nominee for the Supreme Court, with the Senate divided 50-50. Democrats will need a simple majority to confirm the pick after a 2017 rule change to allow Republicans to confirm Justice Neil Gorsuch.Jan. 27, 2022
