Senate in final talks to pass significant changes to gun laws

Following weeks of negotiations, the Senate is on the verge of passing the most significant changes to gun laws in 30 years. The bill will include provisions to close the “boyfriend loophole,” so serious dating partners who have been convicted of domestic abuse cannot purchase a firearm, state incentives to pass “red flag” laws and enhanced federal background checks for gun buyers under 21. While the bill has faced opposition from most Senate Republicans, it’s on track to pass by the end of the week.June 22, 2022