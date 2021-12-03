IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Women’s Tennis Association suspends all tournaments in China

    01:29

  • Blinken seeks to ease Russia-Ukraine tensions

    01:30

  • How Amazon gets gifts to your door just two days after purchase

    02:33

  • Alec Baldwin says he never pulled trigger in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting

    01:48

  • Senate votes to avoid government shutdown

    01:21

  • Biden announces new Covid plan as omicron variant spreads

    03:00

  • First case of omicron variant detected in U.S.

    02:47

  • Supreme Court hears Mississippi abortion case that challenges Roe v. Wade

    02:27

  • Abortion providers say stakes are 'unbelievably high' for Supreme Court case

    01:48

  • Trump tested positive for Covid before Biden debate, sources say

    01:17

  • Tucson officer fired after fatally shooting man in wheelchair

    01:51

  • How one of America's largest railroads plans to avert future supply chain crises

    02:46

  • An up-close look at this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

    01:46

  • Teen suspect in Michigan high school shooting charged as adult

    01:34

  • Tiger Woods speaks out about recovery after near-fatal crash

    01:44

  • How a nonprofit is pushing forward to give back despite a dip in donations

    01:30

  • One-on-one with labor secretary on shipping backlog and jobs

    01:45

  • Jury selection underway in officer’s trial over death of Daunte Wright

    01:38

  • Accuser testifies in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

    01:32

  • 15-year-old suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Michigan high school

    01:24

Nightly News

Senate votes to avoid government shutdown

01:21

Congress voted to avoid a government shutdown ahead of a Friday deadline, funding the government through mid-February. The Senate passed the measure not long after the House, despite fears that the deal could be derailed over concerns about President Biden’s vaccine and testing mandate for businesses.Dec. 3, 2021

  • Women’s Tennis Association suspends all tournaments in China

    01:29

  • Blinken seeks to ease Russia-Ukraine tensions

    01:30

  • How Amazon gets gifts to your door just two days after purchase

    02:33

  • Alec Baldwin says he never pulled trigger in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting

    01:48

  • Senate votes to avoid government shutdown

    01:21

  • Biden announces new Covid plan as omicron variant spreads

    03:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All