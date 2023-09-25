IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Senator Bob Menendez defiant amid calls to resign

    02:15
Nightly News

Senator Bob Menendez defiant amid calls to resign

02:15

Sen. Bob Menendez is accused in an illegal bribery scheme, as prosecutors allege that he and his wife took gold bars, a Mercedes and cash to help three businessmen and the Egyptian government. The New Jersey Democrat says he believes he will be “exonerated.” NBC News’ Jonathan Dienst has more details.Sept. 25, 2023

