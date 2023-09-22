IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • As Maui looks to rebuild, climate change and drought fears are top of mind

    02:42

  • 911 call reveals new details about the F-35 jet that went missing

    01:53

  • California moves to allow insurance companies to factor in climate change risk

    02:01

  • Beloved band director and chaperone killed in I-84 bus crash

    01:40

  • Eagle Pass, Texas at center of growing U.S. border crisis

    02:38

  • United Auto Workers expand strike against GM and Stellantis

    02:15
  • Now Playing

    Senator Bob Menendez indicted on bribery charges

    03:18
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy urges senators, Biden to send additional aid to Ukraine

    02:02

  • Manhunt underway for convicted sex offender who escaped from St. Louis hospital

    01:43

  • Five Amazon Flex drivers shot in four separate incidents: Report

    03:17

  • Man rescued by Coast Guard after being lost at sea for nearly 40 hours

    01:38

  • Rupert Murdoch steps down as chairman of Fox Corp. and News Corp.

    01:56

  • Biden admin announces policy allowing nearly 500,000 Venezuelans to apply for work permits

    04:12

  • At least 2 dead, over 40 injured in I-84 bus crash in New York

    03:07

  • Garland testifies on Capitol Hill over office’s involvement in Trump and Hunter Biden cases

    03:16

  • Northern Lights shined in full color blitz Monday night

    01:11

  • Climate change scorching Greece, bringing extreme heat and devastating floods

    02:47

  • New details emerge in FTC’s civil case against Amazon

    02:01

  • Black high school student suspended for hairstyle in Texas

    02:14

  • Questions linger over death of NFL fan at Patriots-Dolphins game

    02:25

Nightly News

Senator Bob Menendez indicted on bribery charges

03:18

Senator Bob Menendez was accused in a sweeping bribery scheme, with prosecutors alleging the New Jersey Democrat and his wife accepted gold bars and cash in an illegal effort to help three businessmen and Egyptian officials. Both have denied wrongdoing. Jonathan Dienst breaks down the charges.Sept. 22, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    As Maui looks to rebuild, climate change and drought fears are top of mind

    02:42

  • 911 call reveals new details about the F-35 jet that went missing

    01:53

  • California moves to allow insurance companies to factor in climate change risk

    02:01

  • Beloved band director and chaperone killed in I-84 bus crash

    01:40

  • Eagle Pass, Texas at center of growing U.S. border crisis

    02:38

  • United Auto Workers expand strike against GM and Stellantis

    02:15
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All