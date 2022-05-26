IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Students and parents remember the day of the Uvalde, Texas massacre

    05:07

  • Police face questions on Texas elementary school shooting timeline

    03:17

  • Beto O’Rourke confronts Gov. Greg Abbott after Uvalde massacre: ‘This is on you’

    02:49

  • Uvalde, Texas massacre: What we know about the victims

    02:58

  • 19 children, 2 teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas school shooting

    03:49

  • Baby formula manufacturing plant plans to reopen in June

    02:16

  • Uvalde, Texas mayor: 'This town is broken'

    01:10

  • World wonders why America is rife with mass shootings

    02:47

  • A moment of silence after the Uvalde mass shooting: ‘We simply have no words’

    01:27

  • Uvalde mass shooting: What we know about the law enforcement response

    02:35

  • Uvalde gunman bought two AR-15s days after he turned 18

    02:17

  • How Congress is responding to the massacre at Robb Elementary School

    01:32

  • How parents are responding to the Uvalde school shooting

    02:27

  • Georgia voters reject Trump-endorsed candidates in critical primary

    01:58

  • What we know about the gunman in the Uvalde mass shooting

    02:46

  • Uvalde massacre is part of a ‘plague’ of gun violence in the U.S.

    01:12

  • Spotlight on Georgia as Trump’s picks tested in key Republican primaries

    02:55

  • Russia aims to take eastern Ukrainian town as base for artillery strikes

    01:27

  • Mass shooting at Texas school comes just days after Buffalo massacre

    02:44

  • FBI: Man in custody accused of plotting to kill former President George W. Bush

    01:13

Nightly News

Senators in Washington see a chance for new gun legislation

02:03

Senator Chris Murphy led a bipartisan group of nine senators to work on a path forward for gun legislation with hopes to have a bill to propose after the Memorial Day recess. Uvalde’s Republican representative Tony Gonzales is pressing for legislation that would make schools tougher targets for mass shootings. While Congress is divided, a new poll shows 88 percent of those surveyed support mandatory background checks on all gun sales.May 26, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Students and parents remember the day of the Uvalde, Texas massacre

    05:07

  • Police face questions on Texas elementary school shooting timeline

    03:17

  • Beto O’Rourke confronts Gov. Greg Abbott after Uvalde massacre: ‘This is on you’

    02:49

  • Uvalde, Texas massacre: What we know about the victims

    02:58

  • 19 children, 2 teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas school shooting

    03:49

  • Baby formula manufacturing plant plans to reopen in June

    02:16

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All