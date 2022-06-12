Senators strike bipartisan gun deal

A bipartisan group of senators announced Sunday there was a tentative agreement of legislation on new gun restrictions. Assault weapons were not banned, but the new bill will allow states to use red flag laws to deny guns to dangerous people and will close the boyfriend loopholes to keep guns from domestic abusers. The deal targets 18 to 21-year-old gun buyers requiring them to wait for enhanced background checks, including a check with local police. Tomorrow, senators and their staff will start fine-tuning the framework hoping to cast the final vote before the August recess.June 12, 2022