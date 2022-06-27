Serena Williams set to play in round one of Wimbledon

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams is set to play Tuesday in the first round against French newcomer Harmony Tan. Williams will be vying for her 24th Grand Slam title, and if she wins, she will tie with Margaret Court for the most titles in women’s tennis history. However, she is not favored to win after taking the last year off from her previous year’s Wimbledon injury. Fans are still excited to see her play in a potentially historic battle.June 27, 2022