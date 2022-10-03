IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court begins its historic new term

    01:00

  • Ukraine gains ground in Russian-occupied territories

    01:29

  • Biden announces new aid for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona

    01:39

  • Hurricane Ian: Florida’s barrier islands desperate for aid

    02:29

  • Search and rescue teams scour Florida after Hurricane Ian’s devastation

    02:45

  • Deadly stampede at Indonesian soccer game kills at least 125 people

    01:20

  • NBC News-Telemundo poll shows shift in how Latinos are voting

    03:20

  • Grandchildren surprise grandfather at baseball tournament dedicated to his late wife

    02:24

  • California police warn of possible serial killer

    01:30

  • Ukrainian troops free villages in the east, Ukrainian officials say

    01:29

  • Floridians face a costly reality in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

    01:59

  • Hurricane Ian’s death toll climbs to 87 as rescue teams search for survivors

    02:15

  • Heroic reporter reunited with woman he saved from flooded car during Hurricane Ian

    01:49

  • 7 Americans released in rare prisoner swap

    01:57

  • Russia retreats from Donetsk

    01:38

  • Hospitals are evacuating patients after Hurricane Ian

    02:16

  • Pine Island residents stuck after Hurricane Ian destroys bridge

    02:21

  • Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

    02:39

  • Florida communities destroyed by Hurricane Ian

    04:05

  • Sanibel Island cut off from mainland Florida due to Hurricane Ian

    02:24

Nightly News

Serial killer suspected in 5 deaths in Northern California

01:34

Police in Stockton, California are searching for an apparent serial killer after five men were shot to death. Authorities believe the murders are “interconnected,” and that the killer is stalking victims as they walk alone after dark in poorly lit areas.Oct. 3, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court begins its historic new term

    01:00

  • Ukraine gains ground in Russian-occupied territories

    01:29

  • Biden announces new aid for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona

    01:39

  • Hurricane Ian: Florida’s barrier islands desperate for aid

    02:29

  • Search and rescue teams scour Florida after Hurricane Ian’s devastation

    02:45

  • Deadly stampede at Indonesian soccer game kills at least 125 people

    01:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All