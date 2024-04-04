IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Seven women sue Tennessee after being denied medical exemption under state's abortion ban
April 4, 202402:00

Nightly News

Seven women sue Tennessee after being denied medical exemption under state's abortion ban

02:00

Seven women sued Tennessee after being denied a medical exemption under the state's abortion ban. Two doctors joined the suit after being prevented from offering patients the treatment during medical emergencies. The suit is one of several in a number of states seeking clarity on laws that restrict abortion. NBC News' Laura Jarrett reports.April 4, 2024

