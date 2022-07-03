IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Several Dead After Shooting At Mall In Copenhagen

    00:34
  • UP NEXT

    Pet leasing legal in 42 states

    02:30

  • 40-year-old driver dies in Michigan airshow after truck catches on fire

    01:26

  • Russia gains ground in Eastern Ukraine

    01:56

  • Jan 6 panel could make criminal referrals against Trump

    01:35

  • Passengers stranded amid holiday travel chaos

    02:14

  • Ohio police release bodycam footage in Jayland Walker’s fatal shooting

    03:12

  • Southern Californian neighbor honors veterans with free flag kits

    02:28

  • Demand for drone shows sky high as 4th of July approaches

    02:14

  • New study finds some vitamins do more harm than good

    01:32

  • Power Plant using more electricity for bitcoin mining denied air permit

    01:59

  • Bodycam footage to be released in the Akron, OH police shooting of a 25-year-old Black man

    01:55

  • After facing backlash, Uvalde’s School District Chief of Police steps down from City Council

    01:57

  • Severe thunderstorms disrupt air travel during the 4th of July weekend

    02:22

  • 17-year-old attacked by shark after sharks were spotted near the shore days before

    01:29

  • Supreme Court shifting faster, farther to the right each ruling

    02:02

  • WRTI’s legendary jazz DJ Bob Perkins retires at age 88

    01:34

  • More confusion on state abortion laws spreading following Roe v. Wade reversal

    03:01

  • 2 officers and police dog killed in shootout in Kentucky

    01:17

  • Russian missiles strike in Ukraine kills at least 21 civilians

    01:32

Nightly News

Several Dead After Shooting At Mall In Copenhagen

00:34

Several people are dead and injured after a shooting Sunday at a mall in Copenhagen, Denmark, according to The Associated Press.July 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Several Dead After Shooting At Mall In Copenhagen

    00:34
  • UP NEXT

    Pet leasing legal in 42 states

    02:30

  • 40-year-old driver dies in Michigan airshow after truck catches on fire

    01:26

  • Russia gains ground in Eastern Ukraine

    01:56

  • Jan 6 panel could make criminal referrals against Trump

    01:35

  • Passengers stranded amid holiday travel chaos

    02:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All