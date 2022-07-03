Several Dead After Shooting At Mall In Copenhagen

- Now Playing
Several Dead After Shooting At Mall In Copenhagen00:34
- UP NEXT
Pet leasing legal in 42 states02:30
40-year-old driver dies in Michigan airshow after truck catches on fire01:26
Russia gains ground in Eastern Ukraine01:56
Jan 6 panel could make criminal referrals against Trump01:35
Passengers stranded amid holiday travel chaos02:14
Ohio police release bodycam footage in Jayland Walker’s fatal shooting03:12
Southern Californian neighbor honors veterans with free flag kits02:28
Demand for drone shows sky high as 4th of July approaches02:14
New study finds some vitamins do more harm than good01:32
Power Plant using more electricity for bitcoin mining denied air permit01:59
Bodycam footage to be released in the Akron, OH police shooting of a 25-year-old Black man01:55
After facing backlash, Uvalde’s School District Chief of Police steps down from City Council01:57
Severe thunderstorms disrupt air travel during the 4th of July weekend02:22
17-year-old attacked by shark after sharks were spotted near the shore days before01:29
Supreme Court shifting faster, farther to the right each ruling02:02
WRTI’s legendary jazz DJ Bob Perkins retires at age 8801:34
More confusion on state abortion laws spreading following Roe v. Wade reversal03:01
2 officers and police dog killed in shootout in Kentucky01:17
Russian missiles strike in Ukraine kills at least 21 civilians01:32
- Now Playing
Several Dead After Shooting At Mall In Copenhagen00:34
- UP NEXT
Pet leasing legal in 42 states02:30
40-year-old driver dies in Michigan airshow after truck catches on fire01:26
Russia gains ground in Eastern Ukraine01:56
Jan 6 panel could make criminal referrals against Trump01:35
Passengers stranded amid holiday travel chaos02:14
Play All