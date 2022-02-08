Several states lifting school mask mandates

New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware all announced plans to lift school mask mandates. Nationwide, more than 60 percent of the 500 largest school districts still require masks, though data on how effective they are at preventing outbreaks is limited. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports on the approaches two school districts in Ohio are taking. Feb. 8, 2022
