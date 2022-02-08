IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. speedskater Casey Dawson races to Beijing after clearing Covid-19 protocols

    01:34

  • State of emergency in Ottawa as truckers protest Covid vaccine mandate

    01:59

  • Leaders push for diplomacy as Russia continues Ukraine troop buildup

    01:33

  • Car shopping made complicated by chip shortage: should you buy or lease?

    01:39

  • 2022 Winter Olympics is about more than medals for Team USA’s Jessie Diggins

    02:06
  • Now Playing

    Several states lifting school mask mandates

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    New interview with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai raises more questions

    01:33

  • Colby Stevenson survived a horrific car crash and is now a Team USA Olympian

    02:29

  • Celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne

    01:42

  • Growing push to end Covid-19 restrictions around the country

    02:14

  • Navy Seal Candidate Dies After ‘Hell Week’

    01:38

  • Ukrainian citizens prepare for possible Russian invasion

    01:40

  • New U.S. Intelligence findings on potential Russian invasion of Ukraine

    01:59

  • Skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle on his family’s Olympic legacy

    02:14

  • Joe Rogan apologizes for using N-word

    01:36

  • Officials: Housekeeper to Michael Bloomberg rescued after kidnapping

    01:46

  • Protesters angered by police shooting of Amir Locke

    01:37

  • Trump lashes out at Pence over critical speech

    00:54

  • Newly deployed U.S. troops arrive in Europe

    01:43

  • China’s human rights record slammed as Beijing Olympics kick off

    05:01

Nightly News

Several states lifting school mask mandates

02:24

New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware all announced plans to lift school mask mandates. Nationwide, more than 60 percent of the 500 largest school districts still require masks, though data on how effective they are at preventing outbreaks is limited. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports on the approaches two school districts in Ohio are taking. Feb. 8, 2022

  • U.S. speedskater Casey Dawson races to Beijing after clearing Covid-19 protocols

    01:34

  • State of emergency in Ottawa as truckers protest Covid vaccine mandate

    01:59

  • Leaders push for diplomacy as Russia continues Ukraine troop buildup

    01:33

  • Car shopping made complicated by chip shortage: should you buy or lease?

    01:39

  • 2022 Winter Olympics is about more than medals for Team USA’s Jessie Diggins

    02:06
  • Now Playing

    Several states lifting school mask mandates

    02:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All