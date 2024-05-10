IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Severe storms hit Florida after week of violent weather
  • Baby left behind in Gaza now thriving under care of doctor-turned-mother

  • Virginia school board votes to return names of Confederate figures to schools

    Severe storms hit Florida after week of violent weather

    Michael Cohen to testify Monday in Trump hush money trial

  • As Israeli forces advance on Rafah, State Department report is critical of Israel

  • Police break up new campus protests, and graduation ceremonies are held

  • Severe solar storm will bring beauty in the sky and potential disruptions

  • Biden Administration to raise tariffs on Chinese EVs

  • New fallout after Biden threatens to withhold some weapons from Israel

  • Police body cam video released in fatal police shooting of Florida man

  • At least 10 killed in wave of severe weather

  • Tiny forest sprouts in concrete jungle

  • Stormy Daniels faces blistering cross examination by Trump lawyer

  • Women sue companies that make hair relaxers, claiming cancer risks

  • Top border officials under investigation over ties to tequila maker

  • Georgia appeals court says Trump can appeal decision that kept Willis on election interference case

  • Drama in Congress as GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for vote to remove House Speaker

  • Trail of destruction after tornadoes sweep through multiple states

  • Study finds that whale sounds are actually a language

  • Biden halts arms shipment to Israel over military offensive in Rafah

Nightly News

Severe storms hit Florida after week of violent weather

At least one person was killed as severe storms ripped through the Florida Panhandle, including Tallahassee. The storms left tens of thousands without power and capped a week of violent weather that swept across the Plains, Midwest and South. NBC News' Priya Sridhar reports.May 10, 2024

