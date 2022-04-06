Severe storms strike the South

Tornadoes, hail, and drenching rains are lashing the South for the third time in three weeks, and storms from Texas to South Carolina have spawned more than 50 reported twisters since Monday. April 6, 2022
UP NEXT
Piano-playing pilot lifts spirits during layovers with music
01:40
Obama returns to White House to promote Affordable Care Act
01:42
Zelenskyy shows the U.N. videos of ‘genocide’ in Bucha
01:48
Ukrainian news anchor’s emotional reunion with husband
01:26
NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei on how Ukraine crisis impacted partnership with Russians
01:26
Fraudsters use Covid relief program money to purchase luxury items