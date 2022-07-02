Severe thunderstorms disrupt air travel during the 4th of July weekend

Southern Californian neighbor honors veterans with free flag kits02:28
Demand for drone shows sky high as 4th of July approaches02:14
New study finds some vitamins do more harm than good01:32
Power Plant using more electricity for bitcoin mining denied air permit01:59
Bodycam footage to be released in the Akron, OH police shooting of a 25-year-old Black man01:55
After facing backlash, Uvalde’s School District Chief of Police steps down from City Council01:57
- Now Playing
Severe thunderstorms disrupt air travel during the 4th of July weekend02:22
- UP NEXT
17-year-old attacked by shark after sharks were spotted near the shore days before01:29
Supreme Court shifting faster, farther to the right each ruling02:02
WRTI’s legendary jazz DJ Bob Perkins retires at age 8801:34
More confusion on state abortion laws spreading following Roe v. Wade reversal03:01
2 officers and police dog killed in shootout in Kentucky01:17
Russian missiles strike in Ukraine kills at least 21 civilians01:32
WNBA star Brittney Griner on trial in Moscow today02:09
Travelers driving this 4th of July weekend to avoid airport chaos02:15
Supreme Court allows Biden to end Trump-era immigration policy01:32
New updates in Emmett Till murder case, 67 years later01:40
Family ministry scams U.S. government into giving $8 million in Covid relief03:15
14-year-old boy goes viral for mind-bending photos of cars01:51
Thousands of flights delayed, canceled heading into 4th of July weekend01:33
- UP NEXT
Southern Californian neighbor honors veterans with free flag kits02:28
Demand for drone shows sky high as 4th of July approaches02:14
New study finds some vitamins do more harm than good01:32
Power Plant using more electricity for bitcoin mining denied air permit01:59
Bodycam footage to be released in the Akron, OH police shooting of a 25-year-old Black man01:55
After facing backlash, Uvalde’s School District Chief of Police steps down from City Council01:57
Play All