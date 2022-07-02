Severe thunderstorms disrupt air travel during the 4th of July weekend

As 4th of July celebrations take off, severe weather is pushing travel plans off course. 50 million travelers are at risk of thunderstorms along the east coast. Airlines already delaying and canceling thousands of flights today as the TSA reported a record-breaking 2.4 million passengers screened at security checkout points Friday, a level not seen since February 2020. 48 million Americans are estimated to hit the road this weekend despite high gas prices.July 2, 2022