A massive fast-moving storm system produced more than 400 weather warnings across at least sixteen states and more than two dozen reported tornadoes. Now, millions along the East Coast are feeling the storm’s impact. March 31, 2022
Now Playing
Severe weather across the South
01:14
UP NEXT
Ukraine’s war survivors in Vinnytsia
01:58
Ukraine officials: Russian forces have left Chornobyl site
02:06
Ukraine takes back village outside Kharkiv from Russian soldiers
03:16
The race to evacuate Ukraine’s older population
01:56
White House: Putin receives misinformation about the war