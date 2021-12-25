IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Severe weather across western U.S.
Nonstop rain sparked mandatory evacuations in parts of burn-scarred southern California. Meanwhile, roads in Washington and Arizona shut down for hours due to heavy snow.Dec. 25, 2021
