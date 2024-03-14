IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Severe weather brings tornadoes, hail and heavy snow
March 14, 2024

Nightly News

Severe weather brings tornadoes, hail and heavy snow

01:54

Severe weather spawned damaging tornadoes in Indiana and Kansas and large hail in Missouri, as a major snowstorm hit the Mountain West with up to several feet of snow, forcing the cancellation of more than 800 flights. NBC News' Dana Griffin reports.March 14, 2024

