Severe weather pummels the East Coast on the first weekend of spring

A relentless downpour has soaked the east coast from south Florida to the northeast, making road conditions dangerous and frustrating residents. Miami saw an hours-long grounding of planes and the shutdown of the Ultra Music Festival. NBC News’ George Solis reports.March 23, 2024