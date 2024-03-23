IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Severe weather pummels the East Coast on the first weekend of spring
  • Homeowners face off against illegal squatters across the country

  • National Guard soldier surprised at graduation by special message from deployed son

  • Princess Kate’s diagnosis reflects growing number of cancer cases among young people

  • Family recalls fatal crash of bus carrying Texas preschool students

  • MLB opens investigation into illegal gambling allegations involving Ohtani interpreter

    Severe weather pummels the East Coast on the first weekend of spring

    Death toll rises and new details emerge from Moscow concert hall terror attack

  • Princess of Wales announces cancer diagnosis

  • Gunmen attack concert hall near Moscow, killing dozens

  • Police struggle to regain control of Haiti's capital

  • Public library launches 'March Meow'ness'

  • House passes $1.2 trillion spending bill but Senate must still act

  • Body of Missouri college student found in Nashville

  • As bond deadline approaches, Trump claims to have $500 million in cash

  • Scandal rocks Major League Baseball at start of season

  • Historic transplant of pig's kidney into human is successful

  • Some Americans make it out of Haiti after weeks of turmoil

  • U.S. introduces Gaza cease-fire resolution at U.N.

  • Escaped inmate and alleged accomplice captured in Idaho

  • New memorial marks the enslavement of millions of Black people

Severe weather pummels the East Coast on the first weekend of spring

A relentless downpour has soaked the east coast from south Florida to the northeast, making road conditions dangerous and frustrating residents. Miami saw an hours-long grounding of planes and the shutdown of the Ultra Music Festival. NBC News’ George Solis reports.March 23, 2024

