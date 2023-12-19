IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Severe weather slows down nation’s air travel ahead of holiday rush

Nightly News

Severe weather slows down nation’s air travel ahead of holiday rush

02:28

The holiday travel season is already off to a rocky start as severe weather slows the nation’s airspace. Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines has agreed to pay a massive fine after its meltdown last year. NBC News’ Tom Costello spoke with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about how he hopes the fine will improve travel in the future.Dec. 19, 2023

