Severe weather threat in the South could impact 17 million

- UP NEXT
Congress racing to intervene to avoid rail strike02:11
Will Smith speaks out about slapping Chris Rock01:38
Former Virginia state trooper kills 3 after catfishing teenage girl01:30
Russians increasingly divided over Ukraine conflict02:22
Police officer delivers 5 babies in 9 years01:23
Protests throughout China over ‘zero-Covid’ rules02:50
Cyber Monday deals attract an estimated 64 million shoppers this year01:31
Two rescued from plane that crashed into Maryland utility tower01:39
Severe weather disrupting travel after holiday weekend01:19
Trump facing backlash after dinner with Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes01:35
Buffalo Bills surprise 98-year-old World War II veteran02:18
Police departments across the nation face staffing shortages03:29
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. forced off flight for disobeying flight crew01:32
Cyber Monday sales expected to break records01:43
GOP leadership silent after former President Trump dines with Ye and Nick Fuentes02:08
Unprecedented protests spread across China as crackdowns grow violent02:08
Bad weather and fewer planes pose challenges during busiest travel day of the year01:59
A football surprise from the rivals02:12
Tipflation taking over holiday shopping02:08
New details on the Thanksgiving miracle rescue at sea01:49
- UP NEXT
Congress racing to intervene to avoid rail strike02:11
Will Smith speaks out about slapping Chris Rock01:38
Former Virginia state trooper kills 3 after catfishing teenage girl01:30
Russians increasingly divided over Ukraine conflict02:22
Police officer delivers 5 babies in 9 years01:23
Protests throughout China over ‘zero-Covid’ rules02:50
Play All