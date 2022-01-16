IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Honoring Betty White’s final legacy 02:24 Schools push ahead despite Covid setbacks 02:28 Novak Djokovic deported from Australia 01:24 President Biden’s job agenda after one year in office 02:30 Hospitals overwhelmed by Covid 02:13 Texas Synagogue hostages rescued 02:40
Now Playing
Severe winter weather hitting the Southeast 02:10
UP NEXT
Covid testing company under investigation amid growing consumer complaints 02:04 Inside Pittsburgh children’s hospital overwhelmed by Covid cases 02:38 U.S. warning Russia may be preparing for Ukraine invasion 00:55 Trump set for first rally of 2022 01:59 Millions across U.S. under winter weather alerts 01:22 Bodycam video shows dramatic rescues from Colorado wildfire 01:22 Critics point to China for causing environmental disaster along Mekong River 03:24 Chicago’s oldest hot dog stand’s special community connection 01:23 Novak Djokovic facing deportation after Australia cancels visa again 01:29 Philadelphia chef brings comfort food to Afghan refugees 01:16 U.S. officials warn threat from homemade bombs is skyrocketing 01:54 More than 8,000 grocery store workers go on strike in Colorado 01:38 Prince Andrew stripped of royal and military titles as he faces sexual abuse lawsuit 01:28 Severe winter weather hitting the Southeast 02:10
A dangerous mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain are crippling the Carolinas. The high impact storm knocked out power to tens of thousands in the Southeast. The Northeast is up next for a winter storm.
Jan. 16, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Honoring Betty White’s final legacy 02:24 Schools push ahead despite Covid setbacks 02:28 Novak Djokovic deported from Australia 01:24 President Biden’s job agenda after one year in office 02:30 Hospitals overwhelmed by Covid 02:13 Texas Synagogue hostages rescued 02:40