Shaking event injures 50 on Boeing 787 flight
March 11, 2024

Nightly News

Shaking event injures 50 on Boeing 787 flight

02:11

A Chilean Boeing 787 had a "severe" event on a flight from Australia to New Zealand, injuring 50 passengers and crew members. LATAM Airlines says the plane experienced a "strong shake" during the flight. The cause is currently under investigation. NBC News' Tom Costello reports.March 11, 2024

