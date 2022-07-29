Shark sightings increased this summer, causing concern for swimmer safety

In the past hundred years, New York has recorded 13 shark bites. Five of those happened just this year. Shark sightings have increased this summer and many have even washed up on the shores of popular beaches. While none of the bites were fatal, New York Governor Kathy Hochul increased patrols from land, air and sea. Biologist Chris Scott said it’s not necessarily more sharks but an overall increase in fish they eat moving closer to shore, thanks to conservation.July 29, 2022