Nightly News

Shocking car thefts caught on camera in new online trend

02:35

Police report a spike in teenagers following an online trend where they steal cars and post their reckless joyrides. Police say two car brands, Hyundai and Kia, are often at the center of the thefts. Experts believe that some models of these cars typically lack an essential security feature, making it easier for them to steal. But there are steps you can take to keep your vehicle safe.Aug. 13, 2022

